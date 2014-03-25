Mar 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.78 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.70 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.28 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/04/14) 51.75/53.25 09.76/10.04 09.91/10.20 2M(27/05/14) 91.50/93.25 09.05/09.22 09.25/09.42 3M(27/06/14) 132.50/134.50 08.69/08.82 08.93/09.06 6M(29/09/14) 258.00/260.00 08.37/08.43 08.72/08.78 1Y(27/03/15) 493.75/495.75 08.16/08.20 08.78/08.81 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.4935 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)