Mar 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.80 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.78 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.90 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/04/14) 51.25/52.50 09.42/09.65 09.58/09.81 2M(30/05/14) 91.50/93.25 08.81/08.98 09.01/09.18 3M(30/06/14) 133.00/135.00 08.58/08.71 08.82/08.95 6M(30/09/14) 257.00/259.00 08.38/08.45 08.73/08.80 1Y(31/03/15) 500.00/502.00 08.24/08.27 08.86/08.89 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1725 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)