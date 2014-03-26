Mar 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.80 percent on
Wednesday compared with 8.78 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.90 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(30/04/14) 51.25/52.50 09.42/09.65 09.58/09.81
2M(30/05/14) 91.50/93.25 08.81/08.98 09.01/09.18
3M(30/06/14) 133.00/135.00 08.58/08.71 08.82/08.95
6M(30/09/14) 257.00/259.00 08.38/08.45 08.73/08.80
1Y(31/03/15) 500.00/502.00 08.24/08.27 08.86/08.89
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1725 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
