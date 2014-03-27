Mar 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.87 percent on Thursday compared with 8.80 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.40 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/05/14) 42.00/43.50 08.50/08.80 08.65/08.96 2M(02/06/14) 84.75/86.75 08.43/08.63 08.64/08.84 3M(02/07/14) 126.75/128.75 08.45/08.59 08.70/08.83 6M(07/10/14) 262.00/264.00 08.46/08.52 08.81/08.87 1Y(06/04/15) 513.50/515.50 08.45/08.48 09.07/09.10 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1295 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)