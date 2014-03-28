Mar 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.00 percent on Friday compared with 8.87 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 14.44 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/05/14) 45.25/47.00 08.59/08.92 08.74/09.08 2M(03/06/14) 85.50/87.00 08.51/08.66 08.71/08.86 3M(03/07/14) 127.75/129.50 08.53/08.64 08.77/08.88 6M(07/10/14) 264.25/266.25 08.58/08.65 08.93/09.00 1Y(06/04/15) 515.00/517.00 08.50/08.53 09.11/09.15 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.0998 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)