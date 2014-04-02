Apr 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.41 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.00 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.54 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/05/14) 47.25/48.75 09.33/09.62 09.48/09.78 2M(04/06/14) 90.50/92.50 09.08/09.28 09.28/09.48 3M(07/07/14) 138.00/140.00 08.98/09.11 09.22/09.35 6M(07/10/14) 273.50/275.50 09.00/09.06 09.35/09.41 1Y(06/04/15) 530.75/532.75 08.85/08.88 09.46/09.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.6463 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)