Apr 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.07 percent on
Thursday compared with 9.41 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.44 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(07/05/14) 44.00/45.50 08.90/09.21 09.06/09.36
2M(09/06/14) 90.00/92.00 08.67/08.87 08.87/09.06
3M(07/07/14) 129.25/131.25 08.62/08.76 08.86/08.99
6M(07/10/14) 261.00/263.00 08.66/08.72 09.01/09.07
1Y(07/04/15) 515.25/517.25 08.57/08.60 09.18/09.21
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1245 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
