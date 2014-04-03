Apr 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.07 percent on Thursday compared with 9.41 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.44 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/05/14) 44.00/45.50 08.90/09.21 09.06/09.36 2M(09/06/14) 90.00/92.00 08.67/08.87 08.87/09.06 3M(07/07/14) 129.25/131.25 08.62/08.76 08.86/08.99 6M(07/10/14) 261.00/263.00 08.66/08.72 09.01/09.07 1Y(07/04/15) 515.25/517.25 08.57/08.60 09.18/09.21 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1245 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)