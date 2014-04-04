Apr 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.91 percent on Friday compared with 9.07 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.20 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/05/14) 43.00/44.75 08.67/09.03 08.83/09.18 2M(09/06/14) 86.00/87.75 08.53/08.70 08.73/08.90 3M(09/07/14) 127.25/129.25 08.46/08.59 08.70/08.83 6M(09/10/14) 257.00/259.00 08.50/08.56 08.84/08.91 1Y(09/04/15) 510.25/512.25 08.46/08.49 09.07/09.10 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.3210 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)