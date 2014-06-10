Jun 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.27 percent on Tuesday compared with 9.42 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.68 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/07/14) 44.00/45.25 08.47/08.71 08.62/08.86 2M(12/08/14) 84.75/86.50 08.56/08.73 08.75/08.93 3M(12/09/14) 129.50/131.50 08.67/08.80 08.91/09.04 6M(12/12/14) 263.25/265.25 08.86/08.93 09.20/09.27 1Y(12/06/15) 509.50/511.50 08.60/08.63 09.19/09.22 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.2647 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)