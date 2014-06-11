Jun 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.09 percent on
Wednesday compared with 9.27 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.71 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(14/07/14) 42.25/43.75 08.39/08.68 08.54/08.84
2M(13/08/14) 83.75/85.50 08.45/08.62 08.64/08.82
3M(15/09/14) 131.00/132.75 08.57/08.69 08.81/08.93
6M(15/12/14) 261.00/263.00 08.68/08.75 09.02/09.09
1Y(15/06/15) 499.25/501.25 08.37/08.40 08.96/09.00
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.3250 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
