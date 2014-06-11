Jun 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.09 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.27 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.71 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/07/14) 42.25/43.75 08.39/08.68 08.54/08.84 2M(13/08/14) 83.75/85.50 08.45/08.62 08.64/08.82 3M(15/09/14) 131.00/132.75 08.57/08.69 08.81/08.93 6M(15/12/14) 261.00/263.00 08.68/08.75 09.02/09.09 1Y(15/06/15) 499.25/501.25 08.37/08.40 08.96/09.00 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.3250 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)