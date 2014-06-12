Jun 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.02 percent on Thursday compared with 9.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.58 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/07/14) 40.75/42.50 08.36/08.72 08.51/08.87 2M(19/08/14) 88.00/89.75 08.46/08.63 08.66/08.83 3M(16/09/14) 127.75/129.75 08.54/08.68 08.78/08.92 6M(16/12/14) 256.00/258.00 08.61/08.67 08.95/09.02 1Y(16/06/15) 492.50/494.50 08.30/08.33 08.89/08.93 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.3283 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)