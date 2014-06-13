Jun 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.85 percent on Friday compared with 9.02 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.70 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/07/14) 41.00/42.50 08.39/08.69 08.54/08.85 2M(19/08/14) 86.25/88.00 08.40/08.57 08.60/08.77 3M(17/09/14) 126.25/128.25 08.42/08.55 08.66/08.80 6M(17/12/14) 251.75/253.75 08.44/08.51 08.79/08.85 1Y(17/06/15) 482.75/484.75 08.12/08.15 08.71/08.75 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.4783 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)