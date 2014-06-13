BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.27 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Jun 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 7.93 percent on Friday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 7.78/7.93 3 YEARS 7.78/7.93 4 YEARS 7.78/7.91 5 YEARS 7.78/7.93 7 YEARS 7.50/7.80 10 YEARS 7.38/7.68 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 7 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
