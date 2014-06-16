Jun 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.03 percent on Monday compared with 8.85 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.36 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/07/14) 42.25/43.75 08.57/08.87 08.72/09.03 2M(19/08/14) 87.25/89.25 08.56/08.76 08.76/08.96 3M(18/09/14) 130.25/132.25 08.61/08.74 08.85/08.98 6M(18/12/14) 259.25/261.25 08.62/08.68 08.96/09.03 1Y(18/06/15) 498.00/500.00 08.30/08.33 08.90/08.93 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.0059 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)