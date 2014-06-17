Jun 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.67 percent on Tuesday compared with 9.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.29 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/07/14) 44.50/46.00 08.41/08.69 08.57/08.85 2M(19/08/14) 84.00/85.75 08.33/08.50 08.53/08.70 3M(19/09/14) 126.50/128.50 08.31/08.45 08.55/08.68 6M(19/12/14) 250.00/252.00 08.26/08.33 08.60/08.67 1Y(19/06/15) 476.25/478.25 07.89/07.92 08.49/08.52 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.3680 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)