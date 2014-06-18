Jun 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.77 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.67 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.57 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/07/14) 42.25/43.75 08.27/08.57 08.43/08.72 2M(20/08/14) 83.50/85.50 08.31/08.51 08.51/08.71 3M(22/09/14) 129.00/131.00 08.33/08.46 08.57/08.70 6M(22/12/14) 254.75/256.75 08.36/08.43 08.70/08.77 1Y(22/06/15) 484.25/486.25 08.01/08.04 08.61/08.65 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1240 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)