Jun 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.72 percent on Thursday compared with 8.77 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.36 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/07/14) 41.00/42.50 08.31/08.62 08.47/08.77 2M(25/08/14) 85.75/87.75 08.28/08.47 08.48/08.67 3M(23/09/14) 125.25/127.25 08.28/08.41 08.52/08.65 6M(23/12/14) 250.00/252.00 08.31/08.38 08.65/08.72 1Y(23/06/15) 478.50/480.50 07.97/08.01 08.57/08.61 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.0031 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)