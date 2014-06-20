Jun 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.93 percent on Friday compared with 8.72 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.29 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/07/14) 41.50/43.00 08.38/08.68 08.53/08.84 2M(25/08/14) 86.25/88.00 08.42/08.59 08.63/08.80 3M(24/09/14) 128.75/130.75 08.47/08.61 08.71/08.84 6M(24/12/14) 257.50/259.50 08.52/08.59 08.86/08.93 1Y(24/06/15) 492.25/494.25 08.17/08.20 08.77/08.80 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.2785 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)