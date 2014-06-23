Jun 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.16 percent on Monday compared with 8.93 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.28 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/07/14) 41.75/43.00 08.44/08.69 08.59/08.85 2M(25/08/14) 86.50/88.25 08.60/08.77 08.80/08.97 3M(25/09/14) 132.00/133.75 08.70/08.82 08.94/09.06 6M(26/12/14) 265.50/267.50 08.75/08.82 09.09/09.16 1Y(25/06/15) 503.00/505.00 08.36/08.39 08.96/08.99 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1927 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)