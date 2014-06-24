Jun 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.17 percent on Tuesday compared with 9.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.29 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/07/14) 45.00/46.50 08.54/08.82 08.69/08.98 2M(26/08/14) 86.50/88.25 08.61/08.79 08.81/08.99 3M(26/09/14) 132.00/133.75 08.71/08.83 08.96/09.07 6M(26/12/14) 264.00/266.00 08.76/08.83 09.11/09.17 1Y(26/06/15) 501.50/503.50 08.34/08.38 08.94/08.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1050 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)