Jun 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.17 percent on
Tuesday compared with 9.16 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.29 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(28/07/14) 45.00/46.50 08.54/08.82 08.69/08.98
2M(26/08/14) 86.50/88.25 08.61/08.79 08.81/08.99
3M(26/09/14) 132.00/133.75 08.71/08.83 08.96/09.07
6M(26/12/14) 264.00/266.00 08.76/08.83 09.11/09.17
1Y(26/06/15) 501.50/503.50 08.34/08.38 08.94/08.98
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1050 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
