Jun 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.08 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.24 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/07/14) 43.25/44.50 08.45/08.69 08.60/08.85 2M(27/08/14) 86.25/88.00 08.56/08.74 08.76/08.94 3M(29/09/14) 133.75/135.75 08.62/08.74 08.86/08.99 6M(29/12/14) 264.75/266.75 08.67/08.73 09.01/09.08 1Y(29/06/15) 499.25/501.25 08.24/08.27 08.84/08.87 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.2785 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)