Jun 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.03 percent on Thursday compared with 9.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.28 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/07/14) 42.75/44.00 08.37/08.61 08.52/08.76 2M(28/08/14) 82.75/84.50 08.51/08.69 08.71/08.89 3M(30/09/14) 129.75/131.75 08.56/08.69 08.80/08.93 6M(31/12/14) 261.25/263.25 08.61/08.68 08.96/09.03 1Y(30/06/15) 492.50/494.50 08.19/08.22 08.79/08.82 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1618 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)