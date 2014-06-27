Jun 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.90 percent on Friday compared with 9.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.47 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(01/08/14) 42.25/43.75 08.28/08.57 08.43/08.73 2M(02/09/14) 87.00/89.00 08.39/08.58 08.59/08.78 3M(01/10/14) 128.00/130.00 08.45/08.58 08.69/08.83 6M(02/01/15) 258.50/260.50 08.49/08.55 08.83/08.90 1Y(01/07/15) 487.75/489.75 08.12/08.15 08.71/08.75 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.0958 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)