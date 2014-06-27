BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says haven't received any import alert by US FDA
Jun 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 7.80 percent on Friday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 7.66/7.81 3 YEARS 7.65/7.80 4 YEARS 7.63/7.78 5 YEARS 7.64/7.79 7 YEARS 7.35/7.65 10 YEARS 7.24/7.54 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 7 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dollar takes early dip in Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
* Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd says commissioning of 16.8 MW (8 WTGS X 2.1 MW) wind turbine generators (WTGS) at Kuchhdi wind farm, TA. & dist.: Porbandar, Gujarat Source text - (http://bit.ly/2klPMfT) Further company coverage: