Jun 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.20 percent on Monday compared with 8.90 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.67 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/08/14) 46.00/47.00 08.47/08.65 08.63/08.81 2M(02/09/14) 87.50/89.25 08.57/08.74 08.77/08.94 3M(07/10/14) 138.50/140.50 08.67/08.80 08.91/09.04 6M(02/01/15) 266.25/268.25 08.79/08.86 09.14/09.20 1Y(02/07/15) 506.25/508.25 08.42/08.46 09.02/09.06 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.0933 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)