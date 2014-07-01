Jul 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.08 percent on Tuesday compared with 9.20 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.91 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/08/14) 44.50/46.00 08.44/08.72 08.60/08.88 2M(03/09/14) 87.00/89.00 08.52/08.71 08.72/08.91 3M(07/10/14) 135.75/137.75 08.58/08.71 08.82/08.95 6M(05/01/15) 265.50/267.50 08.66/08.73 09.01/09.08 1Y(06/07/15) 502.00/504.00 08.28/08.31 08.88/08.91 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1370 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)