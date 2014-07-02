Jul 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.21 percent on
Wednesday compared with 9.08 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.83 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(07/08/14) 43.25/44.75 08.49/08.79 08.65/08.94
2M(08/09/14) 89.00/91.00 08.60/08.79 08.80/08.99
3M(07/10/14) 131.25/133.25 08.68/08.81 08.93/09.06
6M(07/01/15) 266.00/268.00 08.80/08.86 09.15/09.21
1Y(07/07/15) 507.25/509.25 08.46/08.49 09.06/09.09
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.9745 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
