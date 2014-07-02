Jul 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.21 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.83 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/08/14) 43.25/44.75 08.49/08.79 08.65/08.94 2M(08/09/14) 89.00/91.00 08.60/08.79 08.80/08.99 3M(07/10/14) 131.25/133.25 08.68/08.81 08.93/09.06 6M(07/01/15) 266.00/268.00 08.80/08.86 09.15/09.21 1Y(07/07/15) 507.25/509.25 08.46/08.49 09.06/09.09 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.9745 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)