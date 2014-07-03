Jul 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.26 percent on Thursday compared with 9.21 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.24 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/08/14) 42.75/44.25 08.43/08.72 08.59/08.88 2M(08/09/14) 88.75/90.75 08.61/08.80 08.81/09.00 3M(07/10/14) 131.00/133.00 08.70/08.84 08.94/09.08 6M(07/01/15) 266.50/268.50 08.85/08.92 09.20/09.26 1Y(07/07/15) 512.00/514.00 08.57/08.61 09.17/09.21 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.7225 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)