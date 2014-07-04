Jul 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.11 percent on Friday compared with 9.26 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.24 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/08/14) 42.25/43.75 08.32/08.61 08.48/08.77 2M(08/09/14) 86.00/88.00 08.47/08.66 08.67/08.86 3M(08/10/14) 129.25/131.25 08.58/08.71 08.82/08.95 6M(08/01/15) 262.25/264.25 08.70/08.77 09.05/09.11 1Y(08/07/15) 505.75/507.75 08.46/08.49 09.07/09.10 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.7939 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)