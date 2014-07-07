Jul 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.02 percent on Monday compared with 9.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.34 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/08/14) 44.50/46.00 08.21/08.49 08.37/08.64 2M(09/09/14) 84.50/86.50 08.30/08.49 08.50/08.69 3M(09/10/14) 127.50/129.50 08.44/08.57 08.68/08.81 6M(09/01/15) 260.00/262.00 08.60/08.67 08.95/09.02 1Y(09/07/15) 502.25/504.25 08.38/08.41 08.99/09.02 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.9455 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)