Jul 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.13 percent on Tuesday compared with 9.02 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.55 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/08/14) 43.50/45.25 08.30/08.63 08.45/08.79 2M(10/09/14) 85.75/87.75 08.44/08.64 08.64/08.84 3M(10/10/14) 128.75/130.75 08.54/08.67 08.78/08.92 6M(12/01/15) 265.50/267.50 08.71/08.78 09.06/09.13 1Y(10/07/15) 506.50/508.50 08.47/08.50 09.08/09.12 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.7968 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)