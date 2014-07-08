Jul 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.13 percent on
Tuesday compared with 9.02 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.55 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(11/08/14) 43.50/45.25 08.30/08.63 08.45/08.79
2M(10/09/14) 85.75/87.75 08.44/08.64 08.64/08.84
3M(10/10/14) 128.75/130.75 08.54/08.67 08.78/08.92
6M(12/01/15) 265.50/267.50 08.71/08.78 09.06/09.13
1Y(10/07/15) 506.50/508.50 08.47/08.50 09.08/09.12
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.7968 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)