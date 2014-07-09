Jul 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.10 percent on
Wednesday compared with 9.13 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.14 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(11/08/14) 43.00/44.25 08.48/08.72 08.63/08.88
2M(11/09/14) 86.25/88.25 08.50/08.70 08.70/08.90
3M(14/10/14) 133.25/135.25 08.57/08.70 08.81/08.94
6M(12/01/15) 263.00/265.00 08.69/08.75 09.04/09.10
1Y(13/07/15) 507.25/509.25 08.45/08.48 09.06/09.09
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.7260 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)