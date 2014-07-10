Jul 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.94 percent on Thursday compared with 9.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.07 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/08/14) 43.00/44.50 08.46/08.75 08.61/08.91 2M(15/09/14) 87.25/89.25 08.44/08.64 08.64/08.83 3M(14/10/14) 128.00/130.00 08.48/08.61 08.72/08.86 6M(14/01/15) 257.25/259.25 08.52/08.59 08.87/08.94 1Y(14/07/15) 495.25/497.25 08.27/08.30 08.87/08.91 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.8750 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)