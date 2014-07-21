Jul 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.91 percent on Monday compared with 8.85 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.68 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/08/14) 45.25/46.75 08.32/08.59 08.47/08.75 2M(23/09/14) 85.75/87.75 08.39/08.58 08.59/08.79 3M(27/10/14) 133.75/135.75 08.45/08.58 08.69/08.82 6M(23/01/15) 257.75/259.75 08.50/08.56 08.84/08.91 1Y(23/07/15) 496.00/498.00 08.24/08.27 08.85/08.88 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1853 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)