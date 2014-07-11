Jul 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.81 percent on Friday compared with 8.94 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.05 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/08/14) 48.50/50.00 08.40/08.66 08.56/08.82 2M(15/09/14) 85.75/87.75 08.39/08.58 08.58/08.78 3M(15/10/14) 127.75/129.75 08.42/08.55 08.66/08.79 6M(15/01/15) 255.00/257.00 08.40/08.47 08.75/08.81 1Y(15/07/15) 490.50/492.50 08.15/08.18 08.75/08.79 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1855 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)