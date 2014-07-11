Jul 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 7.87 percent on Friday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 7.75/7.90 3 YEARS 7.73/7.87 4 YEARS 7.69/7.84 5 YEARS 7.70/7.83 7 YEARS 7.44/7.74 10 YEARS 7.35/7.65 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 7 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)