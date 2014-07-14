Jul 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.83 percent on Monday compared with 8.81 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.88 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/08/14) 47.00/48.50 08.41/08.68 08.56/08.83 2M(16/09/14) 85.50/87.50 08.39/08.58 08.59/08.78 3M(16/10/14) 127.75/129.75 08.45/08.58 08.69/08.82 6M(16/01/15) 254.75/256.75 08.42/08.49 08.77/08.83 1Y(16/07/15) 488.50/490.50 08.14/08.17 08.75/08.78 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.0050 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)