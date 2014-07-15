Jul 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.82 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.83 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.79 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/08/14) 45.50/46.75 08.36/08.59 08.51/08.74 2M(17/09/14) 85.25/87.00 08.33/08.51 08.54/08.71 3M(17/10/14) 127.00/128.75 08.37/08.48 08.61/08.72 6M(20/01/15) 259.50/261.50 08.41/08.48 08.76/08.82 1Y(17/07/15) 489.25/491.25 08.12/08.16 08.73/08.76 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.2195 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)