Jul 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.85 percent on
Wednesday compared with 8.82 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.70 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(19/08/14) 44.00/45.50 08.34/08.62 08.50/08.78
2M(18/09/14) 85.25/87.25 08.34/08.53 08.54/08.74
3M(20/10/14) 130.25/132.25 08.40/08.53 08.64/08.77
6M(20/01/15) 259.00/261.00 08.44/08.51 08.79/08.85
1Y(20/07/15) 495.75/497.75 08.19/08.22 08.80/08.83
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1903 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)