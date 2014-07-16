Jul 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.85 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.82 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.70 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/08/14) 44.00/45.50 08.34/08.62 08.50/08.78 2M(18/09/14) 85.25/87.25 08.34/08.53 08.54/08.74 3M(20/10/14) 130.25/132.25 08.40/08.53 08.64/08.77 6M(20/01/15) 259.00/261.00 08.44/08.51 08.79/08.85 1Y(20/07/15) 495.75/497.75 08.19/08.22 08.80/08.83 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1903 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)