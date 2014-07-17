Jul 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.87 percent on
Thursday compared with 8.85 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.52 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(21/08/14) 42.50/43.75 08.32/08.57 08.48/08.72
2M(22/09/14) 87.00/88.50 08.38/08.53 08.58/08.73
3M(21/10/14) 127.75/129.50 08.43/08.54 08.67/08.78
6M(21/01/15) 256.50/258.50 08.46/08.53 08.81/08.87
1Y(21/07/15) 493.50/495.50 08.21/08.24 08.81/08.85
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1401 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)