Jul 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.87 percent on Thursday compared with 8.85 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.52 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/08/14) 42.50/43.75 08.32/08.57 08.48/08.72 2M(22/09/14) 87.00/88.50 08.38/08.53 08.58/08.73 3M(21/10/14) 127.75/129.50 08.43/08.54 08.67/08.78 6M(21/01/15) 256.50/258.50 08.46/08.53 08.81/08.87 1Y(21/07/15) 493.50/495.50 08.21/08.24 08.81/08.85 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1401 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)