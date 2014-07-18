Jul 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.85 percent on
Friday compared with 8.87 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(22/08/14) 42.25/43.50 08.25/08.49 08.40/08.65
2M(22/09/14) 85.00/87.00 08.29/08.49 08.50/08.69
3M(22/10/14) 127.50/129.25 08.38/08.50 08.62/08.74
6M(22/01/15) 256.75/258.75 08.44/08.51 08.79/08.85
1Y(22/07/15) 494.75/496.75 08.20/08.23 08.81/08.84
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.3300 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)