Jul 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.85 percent on Friday compared with 8.87 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/08/14) 42.25/43.50 08.25/08.49 08.40/08.65 2M(22/09/14) 85.00/87.00 08.29/08.49 08.50/08.69 3M(22/10/14) 127.50/129.25 08.38/08.50 08.62/08.74 6M(22/01/15) 256.75/258.75 08.44/08.51 08.79/08.85 1Y(22/07/15) 494.75/496.75 08.20/08.23 08.81/08.84 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.3300 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)