Jul 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.90 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.91 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.19 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/08/14) 44.75/46.25 08.47/08.76 08.63/08.92 2M(24/09/14) 86.50/88.25 08.45/08.63 08.66/08.83 3M(27/10/14) 133.00/134.75 08.48/08.59 08.72/08.84 6M(27/01/15) 262.00/264.00 08.49/08.55 08.84/08.90 1Y(24/07/15) 495.50/497.50 08.23/08.26 08.84/08.87 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.2360 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)