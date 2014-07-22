Jul 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.90 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.91 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.19 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(25/08/14) 44.75/46.25 08.47/08.76 08.63/08.92
2M(24/09/14) 86.50/88.25 08.45/08.63 08.66/08.83
3M(27/10/14) 133.00/134.75 08.48/08.59 08.72/08.84
6M(27/01/15) 262.00/264.00 08.49/08.55 08.84/08.90
1Y(24/07/15) 495.50/497.50 08.23/08.26 08.84/08.87
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.2360 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)