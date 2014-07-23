Jul 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.86 percent on
Wednesday compared with 8.90 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.13 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(25/08/14) 43.00/44.50 08.41/08.71 08.57/08.86
2M(25/09/14) 86.00/87.50 08.41/08.56 08.62/08.76
3M(27/10/14) 131.00/132.75 08.45/08.56 08.69/08.81
6M(27/01/15) 259.00/261.00 08.45/08.51 08.79/08.86
1Y(27/07/15) 495.00/497.00 08.18/08.21 08.79/08.82
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1830 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
