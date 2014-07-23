Jul 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.86 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.90 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.13 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/08/14) 43.00/44.50 08.41/08.71 08.57/08.86 2M(25/09/14) 86.00/87.50 08.41/08.56 08.62/08.76 3M(27/10/14) 131.00/132.75 08.45/08.56 08.69/08.81 6M(27/01/15) 259.00/261.00 08.45/08.51 08.79/08.86 1Y(27/07/15) 495.00/497.00 08.18/08.21 08.79/08.82 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1830 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)