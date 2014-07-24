Jul 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.79 percent on
Thursday compared with 8.86 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.07 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(28/08/14) 42.25/43.50 08.29/08.54 08.45/08.69
2M(29/09/14) 86.25/88.00 08.33/08.50 08.53/08.70
3M(28/10/14) 127.00/128.75 08.40/08.51 08.64/08.76
6M(28/01/15) 253.25/255.25 08.37/08.44 08.72/08.79
1Y(28/07/15) 486.50/488.50 08.11/08.14 08.72/08.75
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.0020 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)