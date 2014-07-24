Jul 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.79 percent on Thursday compared with 8.86 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.07 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/08/14) 42.25/43.50 08.29/08.54 08.45/08.69 2M(29/09/14) 86.25/88.00 08.33/08.50 08.53/08.70 3M(28/10/14) 127.00/128.75 08.40/08.51 08.64/08.76 6M(28/01/15) 253.25/255.25 08.37/08.44 08.72/08.79 1Y(28/07/15) 486.50/488.50 08.11/08.14 08.72/08.75 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.0020 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)