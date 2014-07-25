Jul 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.90 percent on Friday compared with 8.79 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.93 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/08/14) 40.00/41.25 08.37/08.63 08.53/08.79 2M(30/09/14) 85.75/87.50 08.39/08.56 08.60/08.77 3M(30/10/14) 128.00/130.00 08.44/08.58 08.69/08.82 6M(30/01/15) 257.25/259.25 08.48/08.55 08.83/08.90 1Y(30/07/15) 493.50/495.50 08.21/08.24 08.82/08.85 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1448 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)