Jul 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.03 percent on Monday compared with 8.90 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.01 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/08/14) 38.75/40.00 08.40/08.68 08.56/08.83 2M(30/09/14) 85.00/86.75 08.46/08.64 08.67/08.84 3M(31/10/14) 129.25/131.25 08.53/08.66 08.78/08.91 6M(30/01/15) 259.50/261.50 08.61/08.68 08.96/09.03 1Y(31/07/15) 502.00/504.00 08.35/08.39 08.97/09.01 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1013 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)