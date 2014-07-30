Jul 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.98 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.84 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/09/14) 44.00/45.50 08.34/08.63 08.50/08.79 2M(01/10/14) 84.50/86.50 08.41/08.61 08.61/08.81 3M(03/11/14) 131.50/133.25 08.49/08.60 08.74/08.85 6M(02/02/15) 261.00/263.00 08.56/08.63 08.91/08.98 1Y(03/08/15) 504.50/506.50 08.34/08.37 08.97/09.00 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1485 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)