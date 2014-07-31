Jul 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.87 percent on Thursday compared with 8.98 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.47 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/09/14) 42.50/43.75 08.31/08.55 08.47/08.71 2M(07/10/14) 88.25/90.25 08.35/08.54 08.56/08.75 3M(05/11/14) 129.00/130.75 08.40/08.52 08.65/08.77 6M(04/02/15) 256.50/258.50 08.45/08.51 08.80/08.87 1Y(04/08/15) 496.00/498.00 08.23/08.27 08.87/08.90 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.2460 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)