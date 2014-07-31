Jul 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.87 percent on
Thursday compared with 8.98 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.47 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(04/09/14) 42.50/43.75 08.31/08.55 08.47/08.71
2M(07/10/14) 88.25/90.25 08.35/08.54 08.56/08.75
3M(05/11/14) 129.00/130.75 08.40/08.52 08.65/08.77
6M(04/02/15) 256.50/258.50 08.45/08.51 08.80/08.87
1Y(04/08/15) 496.00/498.00 08.23/08.27 08.87/08.90
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.2460 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)