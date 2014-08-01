Aug 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.80 percent on Friday compared with 8.87 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.45 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/09/14) 43.50/45.00 08.42/08.71 08.58/08.87 2M(07/10/14) 87.75/89.50 08.35/08.52 08.56/08.72 3M(05/11/14) 128.50/130.50 08.38/08.51 08.62/08.75 6M(05/02/15) 257.25/259.25 08.39/08.45 08.74/08.80 1Y(05/08/15) 494.25/496.25 08.12/08.16 08.76/08.79 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.8510 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)