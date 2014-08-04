Aug 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.72 percent on Monday compared with 8.80 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.36 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/09/14) 45.50/47.00 08.25/08.52 08.41/08.68 2M(07/10/14) 86.00/87.75 08.30/08.47 08.50/08.67 3M(07/11/14) 129.00/131.00 08.30/08.43 08.54/08.67 6M(06/02/15) 255.50/257.50 08.31/08.37 08.66/08.72 1Y(06/08/15) 492.00/494.00 08.06/08.10 08.68/08.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.0187 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)