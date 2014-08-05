Aug 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.83 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.72 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.87 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(08/09/14) 44.00/45.50 08.25/08.53 08.41/08.69
2M(07/10/14) 84.50/85.75 08.31/08.43 08.51/08.63
3M(07/11/14) 128.00/129.75 08.34/08.46 08.59/08.70
6M(09/02/15) 261.00/263.00 08.41/08.48 08.76/08.83
1Y(07/08/15) 498.25/500.25 08.19/08.22 08.80/08.83
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.8690 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
